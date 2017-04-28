Passage of Time

A series of eight pop-up cabins will appear from June to mid-September in three locations in the Welsh countryside: West Wales, the coast of the Llŷn Peninsula, and the foothills of Cadair Idris mountain in Southern Snowdonia.

SKYHUT by Waind Gohil + Potter has a roof that opens to the stars—a nod to Cadair Idris, where legend has it that travelers sleeping outside would awaken as poets or madmen.

The result of an architecture competition that highlighted the country’s cultural legacy, the eight winning designs were chosen from dozens of proposals of compact structures that nod to area legend and history. While many of the submissions incorporated modern construction elements, each was inspired by ancient forms of Welsh shelter and was designed to fit seamlessly into the environment for one month.

The Slate Cabin by TRIAS utilizes a local material

Fewer than 200 spots are available for stays of three to seven nights. Depending on location, the experience will include meals prepared by local chefs, deep-sea fishing, beer tastings, and live performances.