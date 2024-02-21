This Fluffy Comforter Changed My Attitude on Bedding Forever

Armed with these very particular qualities in mind, I narrowed my search to the comforter that (ideally) will be the one I remain loyal to for the rest of my days: Parachute’s Organic Cotton Puff comforter, which is the blanket I truly didn’t know I needed.

To me, they were simple: After trying and failing to love the duvet cover and duvet insert combination that is likely the most practical, I’ve given up. I never want to lose any more hours of my precious time to stuffing a duvet into its cover and will do anything I can do to avoid this. Down is lovely, but I have no desire to sleep under a comforter that’s slowly leaking feathers. I want a one-and-done solution that is warm, but not too heavy, and has some structure–there are few things more depressing to me than a comforter that’s lost its poof.

In an ideal world, in my perfect apartment, in the bedroom of my dreams, I would not need to sleep with a comforter, because my top sheet and a thin blanket would be enough. For years, I’ve convinced myself that I’m a "hot sleeper"—and while there may be some truth to this statement, a recent and unwelcome cold spell that made my already-cold bedroom that much more unbearable caused me to reconsider. It turns out that a thin linen quilt and a percale top sheet aren’t enough for me, a previously-sweaty sleeper who is now too cold at night and would like a quick solution. I was desperate for one that would fit my very specific needs and requirements, and so, I set out with this mission in mind.

Who is she?

I was already familiar with Parachute’s general offerings, and as one of the DTC companies whose products I’ve tested before, I was confident that they would not steer me wrong in the bedding department. The Cotton Puff comforter is a big marshmallow of a thing—an all-seasons, organic cotton blanket that, if I were to eschew my beloved top sheet completely, would probably keep me warm enough in the winter and cool enough in the summer, when I crank the A/C down to a frosty 64 degrees until sometime after Labor Day. It’s machine washable and, as a bonus, doesn’t hold onto pet hair the way other blankets I’ve used in the past do.

Sleeping on a cloud

Parachute’s bedtop offerings are generally oversized and drapey, for a more unstudied and less fussy look, and this blanket is no exception. Billed as a full/queen, there’s ample overhang, even when the blanket is pulled up to the very top of my queen mattress. If draped appropriately and arranged just so, the comforter almost brushes the floor, but it looks intentional and not sloppy.

Structure is a strange thing to want in a blanket, but for me, it’s important. The comforter is pin-tucked, cordoning off even sections into puffy squares—think something like bubble wrap, writ large. If you prefer the kind of spare, minimalist bedding that’s just a taut coverlet and two Spartan, monastic pillows, then this is not the blanket for you. But if a touch of whimsy, and most of all, comfort, is what you look for when shopping for linens, then this is a game changer. Making the bed, an activity that I am passionate about, is now easier than before, and the blanket’s general stature hides the fact that I do not and will never know how to make a hospital corner with the top sheet. Instead, I can just pull this blanket up and over the crumpled bedding and the bed looks instantly put-together.

Looks aside, what I was really concerned about was performance, namely, would I feel too hot or suffocated under this giant blanket. After testing this out for the better part of a month, I am pleased to report that this comforter is perhaps the platonic ideal (for me). I’m warm but not too warm and have not yet woken up feeling sweaty or otherwise disheveled. Crucially, the comforter functions just as well as a napping surface—it’s just as nice to sleep on top of it, too. (Napping is an activity that should not take place under the comforters, because that, to my body, signals bedtime and I will sleep for hours instead of 20 minutes.) In an attempt to really run this thing through its paces, I slept a few nights with the window cracked and the fan of my A/C aimed directly at me. The loft and structure of the blanket created a little cocoon of warmth under the sheets that was not compromised at all when I made a little tent at the foot of the bed for some extra ventilation, like opening a window in a stuffy room. I’m just comfortable—an elusive concept that has evaded me until now.

