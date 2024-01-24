These Are the Only Two Robes You Will Ever Need

This story is a part of New Year, New You, a package devoted to small, low-stress home improvement projects that, with a little effort, will dramatically improve your life.

In the early stages of the pandemic, as we all adjusted to inside living, DTC brands furiously targeted consumers on Instagram and on TikTok, selling leisurewear intended to bridge the gaps between our old lives and our new: high-end sweatsuits, soft socks, and other items meant to evoke comfort in the face of hideous uncertainty. It feels counterintuitive to purchase clothing for comfort without being able to actually touch the material, however, the promise of a good DTC brand is that their product is so outstanding that you will never be disappointed. But it remains curious that a lot of the home goods that directly touch our bodies are sold through online platforms and not in real life. And of all the leisurewear categories, a robe is the sort of thing you need to see (and touch) to believe. Previously, I lived a life without a robe, but a cold snap and a temporarily broken radiator last winter convinced me otherwise. And if I was going to add another layer of leisure wear to my already-overflowing closet, I might as well test out all the options I could. So I called in a bunch of robes from DTC darlings like Parachute, Quince, Brooklinen, and Offhours and, over the course of a year, narrowed down my choices to just two, both of which I feel are necessary additions to anyone dedicated to living their version of the good life. My criteria for a robe are primarily comfort-focused, with aesthetics being a close second. Functionality and ease of use are also important; can I wear the robe around my house and do the various tasks I like to do (making dinner, watching television, repeat) with ease? Is the robe comfortable to wear while standing and sitting, and, crucially, during any bout of extended illness? Does the robe hold up after many a wash? And, I suppose, since this does matter to many: is the robe itself a good-looking item of clothing that makes me feel good? The runners-up

Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Parachute’s classic bathrobe has the heft of a high-quality hotel robe and crucially, comes with two big pockets on the front, both of which are perfect for holding the remote, my telephone, and whatever else I may need during my sloth hours. Unlike a hotel robe, Parachute’s retained its softness after being subjected to the searing heat of a New York City laundromat dryer, and didn’t retain that crispy, cardboard-y feeling that some terry cloth robes get after repeated washes. But the armholes of the robe felt a little constrictive, especially when I sat down on my couch, and because of its pristine, crisp, whiteness, I felt a little nervous eating in it.

Organic Turkish Waffle Robe

Another contender, Quince’s Organic Turkish Waffle Robe, is also reminiscent of a good hotel robe, of the sort one might find at a spa, and is lightweight enough to feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. This may appeal to others, but for me, a robe should feel hefty and should provide something akin to warmth. In a world where I have a sauna in the backyard of my tastefully decorated home, I would stock the area between the sauna and the cold plunge with a row of these for guests (or just for myself), but in my current existence, where my robe needs to serve many purposes, this one didn’t quite make the mark. If you prefer your robes on the lighter side, or want to evoke the feeling of a spa in your bathroom that is anything but, then Quince’s offering is just the ticket. Also, of all the robes I tried, Quince’s is by far the best bang for your buck, at a very reasonable $49.90. The best everyday, all-season robe

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Brooklinen consistently turns out solid, well-designed linens and bedding at reasonable prices, so it’s not surprising that their robes, for me, were exactly what I was looking for. The Super Plush Robe is the platonic ideal of a hotel robe—squishy, comfortable, warm, but also quick to dry if you choose to use it for its intended purpose. My robe journey made me realize that the most important thing for me is comfort—if the robe is good, I should feel like I’m laying around in a blanket that just happens to have arms, thereby eliminating the need for an actual blanket. I’m pleased to report that the Super Plush Robe is as cozy and functional as it looks on the website, and at $99, that’s not a terrible deal. I wore the robe in the winter and felt neither too hot or too cold; in the warmer months, itwas the right weight for me, someone who runs hot and doesn’t love to sweat. I noticed no pilling or errant threads after a brisk wash, either, and like all good linens and things, the material got softer over time and repeated use. A note about aesthetics: colorwise, robes can be a bit depressing. There’s nothing wrong with various shades of oatmeal, gray, asphalt, and ecru, but I’d prefer a little pizzazz. Enter Brooklinens’s limited edition color offerings, most of which sell out quickly, and are just jazzy enough to feel special.

Dusen Dusen Reef Stripe Bathrobe

(However, if you skew maximalist and want your loungewear to match the riot of color in your heart, look no further than Dusen Dusen’s Reef Stripe robe, which skews a little circus tent, but in the best possible way.)

The robe to end all robes

Offhours Homecoat