Palm Springs Modern: Uptown Shopping District
I headed down to the sunny vacation destination last week to catch the beginning of the festivities and tour some hotspots, both vintage and new. We'll be running a series of slideshows and posts from my trip over the new few days. First up: North Palm Canyon Drive, the city’s uptown modern shopping district.
It’s clear as could be on Palm Canyon, the main drag, that modernism is at the heart of this tiny town, whose permanent population is just shy of 48,000. From a Design Within Reach that just opened last week to the funky Asylum, which mixes modernism with the city’s beloved Hollywood regency and retro flavors, you’re sure to find something you love from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, or 70s—with vintage items going at pretty good rates. Here’s where to go:
Room Service
625 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-318-9331
Modern Way offers vintage modern furniture from the '40s through the 70s.
Modern Way
745 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-320-5455
a La MOD keeps a selection of furnishings and collectible trinkets at its 768 North Palms Canyon Drive showspace.
a La MOD
768 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-327-0707
DWR
800 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-322-8750
Asylum shows its selections both indoors and out at its 844 North Palm Canyon Drive location.
Asylum
844 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-864-1171
Fitzsu
875 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-320-8811
Trina Turk Residential
895 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, California 92262
760-416-2856
