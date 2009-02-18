Palm Springs Modern: Uptown Shopping District

I headed down to the sunny vacation destination last week to catch the beginning of the festivities and tour some hotspots, both vintage and new. We'll be running a series of slideshows and posts from my trip over the new few days. First up: North Palm Canyon Drive, the city’s uptown modern shopping district.



It’s clear as could be on Palm Canyon, the main drag, that modernism is at the heart of this tiny town, whose permanent population is just shy of 48,000. From a Design Within Reach that just opened last week to the funky Asylum, which mixes modernism with the city’s beloved Hollywood regency and retro flavors, you’re sure to find something you love from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, or 70s—with vintage items going at pretty good rates. Here’s where to go:



Room Service

625 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-318-9331



Modern Way offers vintage modern furniture from the '40s through the 70s.



Modern Way

745 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-320-5455



a La MOD keeps a selection of furnishings and collectible trinkets at its 768 North Palms Canyon Drive showspace.



a La MOD

768 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-327-0707



DWR

800 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-322-8750



Asylum shows its selections both indoors and out at its 844 North Palm Canyon Drive location.



Asylum

844 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-864-1171



Fitzsu

875 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-320-8811



Trina Turk Residential

895 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, California 92262

760-416-2856



