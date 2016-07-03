The New Home on the Block That Uses 90% Less Energy
A Seattle engineer builds an energy-efficient house with an assist from a prototype smart-home system.
Text by
Photos by
It sounds like a punch line: Welcome to Seattle, where even the houses are smart and passive. In a city known for its progressive politics, it’s no surprise that a Seattleite would build a hyper-efficient Passive House–certified structure with a prototype operating system to connect all its home automation features.
Ariel Meadow Stallings
Ariel Meadow Stallings is a Seattle-based tech and lifestyle writer who's been internetting since 1992, starting blogging in 2000, and founded her web publishing company Offbeat Empire in 2007.
