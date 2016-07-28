Own a Piece of Hollywood History for $1.995M

The residence at 2275 Rinconia Drive in Los Angeles, designed by famed architect Ed Fickett, exhibits classic midcentury construction along with contemporary updates. Walls of glass allow light to flow through the open floor plan, illuminating the white walls and ceiling, while the dark slate floors provide a grounding contrast. Vintage fixtures harken back to the days of silver screen siren Ava Gardner, who lived here in her Frank Sinatra era. Evidence of their tumultuous love still remains. During their marriage, the couple visited the Queen of England, an event that inspired Sinatra to surprise Gardner with a corgi named Rags. In tribute to the beloved pet, "Rags" is carved into a cement step on the property.

A cocktail party held for Gardner and Fickett fans helped debut the home for potential buyers. "This is an entertainer's house to be sure," says Kate Blackwood, a partner at Deasy/Penner & Partners. "Walking into the living room, you are instantly struck by the expansive walls of glass and canyon views. Standing on the long balcony, you can feel the house's rich life history."

The 2,668-square-foot dwelling includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms; outside, the lot boasts an ample play yard complete with deck, treehouse, and rope swing, creating an idyllic escape in the Hollywood Hills.