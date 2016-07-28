Own a Piece of Hollywood History for $1.995M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

Own a Piece of Hollywood History for $1.995M

By Jenny Xie
Located in the Hollywood Dell, this midcentury post-and-beam was home to Ava Gardner during her storied years with Frank Sinatra.

The residence at 2275 Rinconia Drive in Los Angeles, designed by famed architect Ed Fickett, exhibits classic midcentury construction along with contemporary updates. Walls of glass allow light to flow through the open floor plan, illuminating the white walls and ceiling, while the dark slate floors provide a grounding contrast. Vintage fixtures harken back to the days of silver screen siren Ava Gardner, who lived here in her Frank Sinatra era. Evidence of their tumultuous love still remains. During their marriage, the couple visited the Queen of England, an event that inspired Sinatra to surprise Gardner with a corgi named Rags. In tribute to the beloved pet, "Rags" is carved into a cement step on the property. 

A cocktail party held for Gardner and Fickett fans helped debut the home for potential buyers. "This is an entertainer's house to be sure," says Kate Blackwood, a partner at Deasy/Penner & Partners. "Walking into the living room, you are instantly struck by the expansive walls of glass and canyon views. Standing on the long balcony, you can feel the house's rich life history."

The 2,668-square-foot dwelling includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms; outside, the lot boasts an ample play yard complete with deck, treehouse, and rope swing, creating an idyllic escape in the Hollywood Hills.

A rock wall fireplace faces floor-to-ceiling glass panels that provide ventilation during the summer months. Fickett's signature ribbed ceilings accentuate the lines of the home.&nbsp;

A chandelier makes for a glamorous entrance to the main floor.

Modern appliances find a home in an airy kitchen.

Booth seating in the eat-in kitchen creates a cozy nook behind a private bamboo fence.

The bedrooms are situated below the living room and open out to a spacious deck.

Luxurious amenities outfit the master bathroom, where wood shelving provides a warm counterpoint to blue tiles and a concrete sink and tub.

The house sits on a 10,414-square-foot double lot with plenty of outdoor living space. A vegetable garden and an orchard with five varieties of fruit trees flourish on the site.

The backyard features a treehouse, wrapped around a robust ficus tree, and a rope swing over a grassy lawn.

A carport ensures that you arrive at your new home in style.

The house is on the market for $1,995,000. To learn more about the property, visit Deasy/Penner & Partners.