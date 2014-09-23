Origami-Inspired Furniture You Can Fold Flat
When architects Andrea Kordos and Tony Round, a married couple and half of the Toronto firm blackLAB architects, decided they needed a furniture upgrade earlier this year, they headed into their home workshop instead of IKEA. The result of their experimentation, Cut and Fold, uses plywood and piano hinges to form minimalist furniture that's sculpted out of flat pieces of wood.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"Papercraft in general can be pretty spectacular," says Kordos, speaking of the product’s origami inspiration. "It was inspiring that you could take something cheap and ubiquitous and fold it into something amazing."
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the line consists of the Origami Chair, a rounded piece made from CNC-milled plywood that has enough give to contour to the person sitting down, and the Flip Shelf, a companion piece created from three plywood planes. The pieces are relatively easy to produce, and the ability to fold and ship dramatically reduces shipping costs.
With the Kickstarter goal already met, the couple hopes to raise enough money to exhibit at the 2015 Interior Design Show in Toronto next year. Considering their work, it's clear that at least set up and shipping will be easy.