Origami-Inspired Furniture You Can Fold Flat

When architects Andrea Kordos and Tony Round, a married couple and half of the Toronto firm blackLAB architects, decided they needed a furniture upgrade earlier this year, they headed into their home workshop instead of IKEA. The result of their experimentation, Cut and Fold, uses plywood and piano hinges to form minimalist furniture that's sculpted out of flat pieces of wood.

The papercraft-inspired Origami Chair, made from plywood and piano hinges, folds flat and rests comfortably on a steel frame.

The Cut and Fold line was developed by architects Andrea Kordos and Tony Round, a married couple and half of the Toronto firm blackLAB architects, to adapt to small spaces.

"Papercraft in general can be pretty spectacular," says Kordos, speaking of the product’s origami inspiration. "It was inspiring that you could take something cheap and ubiquitous and fold it into something amazing."

The Flip Shelf, designed as a companion piece for the chair, uses three foldable plywood planes to create a lightbox-like lamp or wall decoration.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the line consists of the Origami Chair, a rounded piece made from CNC-milled plywood that has enough give to contour to the person sitting down, and the Flip Shelf, a companion piece created from three plywood planes. The pieces are relatively easy to produce, and the ability to fold and ship dramatically reduces shipping costs.

The easy-assembly Flip Shelf.

Since they aren’t including more complicated processes such as upholstery of bended plywood, the pieces are relatively easy to produce, and the ability to fold and ship dramatically reduces shipping costs.