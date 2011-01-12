Organic Laptop Bag by Zaum
The bag was created by Guido Baratta and Kimberly Mowers, partners of graphics, fashion, and interactive design firm Zaum, and each is made to order in orange, blue, black, red, white, or green organic cotton canvas and as a 13-inch, 15-inch, or 17-inch bag. Though slightly pricey—$210, sold via Supermarket—it's a bag we'd love to use again and again.
The Boston-based company also sells a handful of other bags, totes, and purses online. Our other favorites: the Bagaglio luggage tag, made in an array of colorful felts, and the Tetra media bag, a pencil caselike carrier made of a vinyl exterior and retro print cotton canvas interior.