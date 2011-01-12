Organic Laptop Bag by Zaum

The bag was created by Guido Baratta and Kimberly Mowers, partners of graphics, fashion, and interactive design firm Zaum, and each is made to order in orange, blue, black, red, white, or green organic cotton canvas and as a 13-inch, 15-inch, or 17-inch bag. Though slightly pricey—$210, sold via Supermarket—it's a bag we'd love to use again and again.