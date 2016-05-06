Only Richard Sapper Could Turn the Hairdryer Into a Masterpiece
By Dwell and Allie Weiss
A new monograph celebrates the late German industrial designer.

Over the course of his career, esteemed industrial designer Richard Sapper, who passed away in Milan in December, produced countless designs for a range of top brands, including Kartell, Knoll, IBM, and Artemide. His work scaled from small home electronics, such as hairdryers and coffee grinders, to cars for Fiat. His oeuvre, displayed in an upcoming Phaidon monograph, reveals his distinct knack for adding an aesthetic bent to high-performing objects. In many ways, this combination of form and function encapsulates the demands of the modern consumer.  Take a look at some highlights here.

IBM Upright Typewriter Prototype, IBM, 1981.

K 1340, Polyethylene children's chair designed by Marco Zanuso, Kartell, 1964.

4060, Coffee and tea set, Alessi, 1982.

Zoombike, folding bicycle, Elettromontaggi, 2000.

Hairdryer, La Rinascente, 1959.

Phaidon's monograph, edited by Jonathan Olivares, is available for pre-order now.

