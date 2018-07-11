A Widely Published Midcentury in L.A. Hits the Market at $6.9M
Originally commissioned by the grandparents of L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti, The Roth Residence was built in 1963 by renowned architects Buff & Hensman. Having been famously photographed by Julius Shulman and widely published over the years, this 3,800-square-foot home is now being listed for $6,900,000.
Meticulously expanded and restored in 2006, the stunning property offers classic post-and-beam construction, expansive glass walls, an abundance of natural light, and elegant midcentury lines—all while making indoor/outdoor living a breeze. Scroll through for a peek inside.
9892 Beverly Grove Drive is currently being listed for $6,900,000 by Rodeo Realty. See the full listing here.
