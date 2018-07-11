A Widely Published Midcentury in L.A. Hits the Market at $6.9M
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by Buff & Hensman and famously photographed by Julius Shulman, this iconic midcentury radiates recognition and style.

Originally commissioned by the grandparents of  L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti, The Roth Residence was built in 1963 by renowned architects Buff & Hensman. Having been famously photographed by Julius Shulman and widely published over the years, this 3,800-square-foot home is now being listed for $6,900,000.

Meticulously expanded and restored in 2006, the stunning property offers classic post-and-beam construction, expansive glass walls, an abundance of natural light, and elegant midcentury lines—all while making indoor/outdoor living a breeze. Scroll through for a peek inside. 

The main entry level features an open floor plan and polished concrete floors. 

A cozy den with an original fireplace sits just off the kitchen. The fireplace, which appears in photographs taken by Shulman, originally had a two-story tall flue and was suspended from chains. Now, it sits securely on a stone platform and the flue ends at the first-floor ceiling. 

The open kitchen is bright and airy thanks to double-height ceilings, a wall of windows, and classic post-and-beam construction. 

Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.

The kitchen also comes with a lovely view of the pool, seamlessly integrating the interiors with the exteriors. 

A formal dining room is also configured into the open plan. 

The home features four bedrooms, all with en-suite baths. Three of the suites are located on the lower level. 

The master suite is on the upper level and features a sitting area and office space. 

The master is wrapped by panoramic views of downtown L.A. and the surrounding sea.

An open office space sits adjacent to the master suite. 

A rooftop deck is perched privately above the neighborhood and features stunning city views. 

Clean lines and midcentury vibes surround the outdoor pool. 

The post-and-beam construction extends to the outdoor space as well, further emphasizing a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living. 

An exterior view of the property. 

9892 Beverly Grove Drive is currently being listed for $6,900,000 by Rodeo Realty. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

