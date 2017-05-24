View Photos
Office Shed in Miniature
Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith –
In preparation for our upcoming outdoor issue, we've been examining all manners of outbuildings: prefab sheds, tree houses, architectural follies, even chicken coops. The recently introduced Tetra-Shed is a pugnacious contender—it's cute meets cutting edge, with petite proportions and a geometric volume.
The modular units, available in the UK as of this month and in the US sometime in the spring, can be customized with two interior linings (birch-faced plywood or plasterboard) and six types of exterior cladding: RAL paint, copper, zinc, Cor-Ten steel, or marine plywood.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Individually, the units look stoically futuristic; imagine a stalwart backyard office or a less serious playhouse interpretation. Combined into larger tessellations, the modules can be used as, say, exhibition or retail space. Word to the wise: generator or very long extension cord sold separately.
More Modern Sheds
Modern-Shed | Workplace Solution