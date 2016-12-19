Modern-Shed | Workplace Solution

Her partner, Karen, had been trying to convince her for many years that it was time for Anne to move her business out of its expensive space on Wallingford Avenue in Seattle and into a new, pre-fabricated home office.

Anne has been an aesthetician since 1986, providing facials and age-related skin care regimens to a steady stream of clients that hear about her business mostly through word-of-mouth.

For the past 11 years, she worked out of a space she adored and resisted the idea of moving.

That is, until one of her clients invited her to see their new Modern-Shed.

"When I first saw it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool,’" she said. "You could see how sharp the design was, how very modern it was. And yet for me there’s also a distinctly Asian feel to it."

Asian and Buddhist influences can be seen throughout the home the couple share in Wallingford — Anne ordained as a Buddhist nun in the 1980s, leading many private meditation retreats.

She’s also a self-proclaimed "wild fan" of Japanese samurai movies.



Their home radiates a soothing, peaceful Zen aesthetic, so it’s not surprising they wanted their Modern-Shed to have the same calming effect on Martin’s clients.

The couple chose Modern-Shed’s 12’ by 24’ Northwest Shed option, but happily discovered they could customize their shed to match their lifestyle.



Karen brought her experience in commercial property management to the table, and suggested several additions that have made their Modern-Shed fit their needs.



For instance, the couple extended the shed’s overhang by 2 feet and built a deck along the structure.



Karen chose cork flooring and tiles for the waiting room and bathroom, respectively.