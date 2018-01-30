A Cubic Dwelling in Norway Just Oozes Hygge

Composed of overlapping cubes of different sizes, the Gjøvik house by Danish firm Norm Architects gracefully embraces its hillside terrain—naturally blending in with its stunning surroundings near Mjøsa Lake an hour north of Oslo.

The idea behind this cluster-style architecture was to give the home a cozy and inviting feeling—perfect for hibernation during the cold Nordic winter months. "Beautifully blending in with its harsh yet peaceful surroundings, with its humble structure and cozy cubes, the house showcases the epitome of hygge," explain the architects.