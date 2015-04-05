North Carolina Home Renovated with a Swiss Aesthetic in Mind

A couple channel their Swiss roots in the American South.
Susan Niffenegger and Roger Zeller moved from Zurich, Switzerland to Chapel Hill, North Carolina last March. They decided to update their 30-year-old house with eco-friendly materials and a modern, bright aesthetic that showcases the cedar ceilings and window walls.
"The limited palette of materials really lets the house’s unique architecture shine through," says Niffenegger, a North Carolina native who was keen to return home with her Swiss husband after eight years abroad in Zurich.
Living in Switzerland certainly influenced the couple’s priorities in a house. Natural light, for instance, topped their wish list. "As the weather is often gray and gloomy in Switzerland, light is very important for the Swiss," Niffenegger says.
After six months of renovations, the 3,650-square-foot home was finally ready to stage their Swiss furniture.
The house also came with an added perk—access to local hiking trails, similar to what they enjoyed in Zurich.