North Carolina Home Renovated with a Swiss Aesthetic in Mind

In the kitchen, the couple kept the old oak cabinetry but refinished it. “We wanted a very clean look, so we opted for no hardware and painted it the same color as the walls,” Niffenegger says. They upgraded the countertops with leathered black pearl granite. A Louis Poulsen pendant light hangs over the sink, a leftover from the original construction. “Like any good Swiss, we have a Nespresso machine,” Niffenegger jokes.