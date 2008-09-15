Noguchi's BB3 Akari Lamp
By Andy Cruz
It's a beautiful thing, but after trying to change the bulb I almost started cussing in Japanese.

Once completed, I stood back and admired the seamless construction / handcraft of Noguchi's BB3 Akari lamp. Check out this video to see what goes into making the real deal.

