View Photos
Noguchi's BB3 Akari Lamp
Add to
Like
Share
By Andy Cruz –
It's a beautiful thing, but after trying to change the bulb I almost started cussing in Japanese.
Once completed, I stood back and admired the seamless construction / handcraft of Noguchi's BB3 Akari lamp. Check out this video to see what goes into making the real deal.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.