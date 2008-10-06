Stories

Clarity: Steve Jobs on Paul Rand
Great Jobs clip (below) from 1993 on hiring Paul Rand (above) to solve his problem. Mock-turtleneck in full-effect.
Relevance
Dig this two part Mike Wallace Frank Lloyd Wright interview.
Rhino
My wife "dragged" me to our local flea market spot today.
Noguchi's BB3 Akari Lamp
It's a beautiful thing, but after trying to change the bulb I almost started cussing in Japanese.
Your Message Here
I'm sucker for a good sign.
