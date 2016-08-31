Niels & Annemie by Benoît Deneufbourg and la fabrika studio

The design brief was clear; Niels and Annemie wanted to keep the classical ‘Hausmann grandeur’ (high ceilings, large rooms, white walls, wooden floors) and combine this with modern lines and materials. The design approach was to keep it simple by using a black and white color scheme as the basis throughout the apartment. Their collection of Scandinavian and Italian furniture mixed with some original vintage pieces complements this refined interior, effortlessly blending old and new.



