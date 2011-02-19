New York Stories

1. Just Kids

by Patti Smith

Ecco, $16

"Smith chronicles her move to the city in the ’60s, when there were a lot of bohemians who came to craft their lives. It will conjure up anything you’ve ever seen, read, or listened to from that period."



2. Marisol: Works 1960–2007 exhibition catalog

Neuhoff Gallery

(out of print)

"I rediscovered Marisol through this exhibition. It was a real revelation how good her work was—–figurative constructions out of wood and found materials, jewelry and sculpture—–and how well it stood up."



3. AIA Guide to New York City

by Norval White, Elliot Willensky, and Fran Leadon

Oxford University Press, $40

"White and Willensky are wonder-ful New York historians who give a fascinating narrative through the city’s built landscape. This is full of juicy stuff."



4. Let the Great World Spin

by Colum McCann

Random House, $25

"McCann brilliantly captures the period in 1974 when tightrope walker Philippe Petit aspired to conquer the World Trade Center by walking between the Twin Towers. I happen to have been born on September 11, so I feel particularly connected to that whole story now."



5. Tara Donovan

by Nicholas Baume, Jen Mergel, and Lawrence Weschler

The Monacelli Press in association with the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, $45

"Tara Donovan takes everyday objects and makes them into extra-ordinary works of art. It’s absolutely beautiful what she can do with a button or a Styrofoam cup."



6. Manhattan Skyscrapers

by Eric Nash, photography

by Norman McGrath

Princeton Architectural Press, $50

"We are a city identified by our skyscrapers—–they are so much a part of who we are. Norman McGrath’s fabulous photography is complemented by old archival images, architectural drawings, interior views, and more."



7. Charles Simonds

Text by Kosme de Barañano,

David Anfam, Lucy Lippard, and Charles Simonds

Ivam Institut Valenciá D’art Modern, $25

"A quintessential New York artist. He is going to do a site-specific piece in a little pointed corner of MAD that’s just quirky enough to interest him."



8. Cars, Culture, and the City

by Donald Albrecht andPhil Patton

Museum of the City of New York, $25

"We don’t associate the city with automobiles, but there’s a rich history of the industry here. This gives a different view, from horse and carriage to cable car to taxicab."



