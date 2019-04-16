New Duivendrecht
Dwell Magazine

New Duivendrecht

Add to
Like
Share
By Zahid Sardar
Industrial designers Frederik Roijé and Victor le Noble founded New—a manufacturer of contemporary pieces by young Dutch designers—less than a year ago in an unlikely creative hot spot: Duivendrecht, a town located southeast of Amsterdam.

The company yields well-crafted, usable designs—with plenty of that famous Dutch tongue-in-cheek sensibility—that can all be made affordably. "Most young designers produce very limited editions of their work because big companies are not quick to license them. We provide a way for them to mass-manufacture and make them affordable," Le Noble says.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.