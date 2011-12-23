Neutra For Sale

Built in 1955, the post-and-beam style home underwent a meticulous restoration in 2001 by Irish architect Lorcan O'Herlihy, who was also responsible for the facelift of a related property, the Rafael Soriano-designed home of photographed Julius Shulman in the Hollywood Hills. The Staller House was one of many LA homes photographed by Shulman in his heyday, a career in pictures that shaped the very aesthetics of California modernism.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The home is much larger than most of the architect's other commissions, clocking in over 6,000 square feet on a one-acre lot and outfitted with a wine cellar, a guest house, and parking for twelve. The front facade shows a typical use of clerestory windows separated by vertical mullions and the combination staircase-atrium, bordered by walls of sliding glass, are pure Neutra.

And all that history at a discount! When the owner, film producer Gary Levinsohn, first put the restored four-bedroom home on the market this summer, it was asking $10.9 million. Now it's up for a cool $8,500,000, according to Coldwell Banker.