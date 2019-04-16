Nelson Byrd Woltz Harnesses the Natural Elements

Delving into the ecological habitats of New York City while weaving together urban and green spaces, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects has created a thoughtful garden space spread over six floors of an 1899 Carnegie Hill town house. We asked Elizabeth Meyer—a leading landscape architecture academic who contributed to Princeton Architectural Press’s released Nelson Byrd Woltz: Garden, Park, Community, Farm—to pose a few questions to lead architect and firm partner Thomas Woltz.