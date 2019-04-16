Nelson Byrd Woltz Harnesses the Natural Elements
Delving into the ecological habitats of New York City while weaving together urban and green spaces, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects has created a thoughtful garden space spread over six floors of an 1899 Carnegie Hill town house. We asked Elizabeth Meyer—a leading landscape architecture academic who contributed to Princeton Architectural Press’s released Nelson Byrd Woltz: Garden, Park, Community, Farm—to pose a few questions to lead architect and firm partner Thomas Woltz.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.