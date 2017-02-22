Nearly Slated For Destruction, a Restored Neutra in West Covina Asks $1.8M
The last time the J.M. Roberts Residence, designed by Richard Neutra in 1955, was on the market, things were looking grim. In 2014, the property description suggested that the new owner should raze the home and build subdivisions on the lot—and indeed, most of its nine bidders intended to tear down the midcentury modern. Thankfully, the dwelling did not meet its demise. Instead, the new owners brought in architectural historian Barbara Lamprecht and master craftsman Eric Lamers to conduct a thoughtful restoration that stayed faithful to Neutra’s original design. Today, the four-bedroom, three-bath house is shaded by eucalyptus, pine, and oak trees on 3.5 acres in West Covina, California. With its own kidney-shaped pool and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame views of the San Gabriel Mountains, the rescued gem is a genuine expression of California living.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The J.M. Roberts Residence is being offered for $1,795,000. For more information, visit the property co-listed on Unique California Property and Crosby Doe Associates.
If you know of a property for rent or sale that should be featured, send it to our tipline at jxie@dwell.com.