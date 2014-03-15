National Academy Honors Diller Scofidio + Renfro with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Ricardo Scofidio and Elizabeth Diller established their practice in 1979; Charles Renfro joined in 1997 and became partner in 2004. Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s unique ability to bridge the visual arts and architecture is evident in some of their greatest works in the New York City area. They have completed the redevelopment of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Phase I and II of the High Line, and are currently designing a new addition for the MoMA, the new Columbia Business School, and the Columbia University Medical Center Education Building.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

On February 5, the National Academy in New York, one of the country's oldest arts organizations, honored architectural firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro with the Lifetime Achievement Award and businessman, philanthropist and art collector William Louis-Dreyfus with the Advancement of American Art Award at the Academy’s 2014 Spring Gala. Dwell was proud to be a media sponsor for the event and to be associated with an institution that has so long been dedicated to promoting architecture as an art form.

The Dwell Media team showed their support at the National Academy's Spring Gala. The National Gallery is housed in the immaculate Huntington Mansion on Fifth Avenue which was renovated by architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr. in 1913. In attendace were Senior Editor Will Lamb, Special Projects Editor Kelsey Keith, Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron, and Director of Communications Alexandra Polier.

The Academy was founded in 1825 by artists Samuel F. B. Morse, Thomas Cole, and Asher B. Durand as a place to exhibit and teach art. Today, the Academy includes over 300 living artists and architect members. Each year, artists and architects are named by their peers as National Academicians. Recently elected Academicians include Vito Acconci, Moshe Safdie, Renzo Piano, William Pedersen, David Adjaye, and Kate Orff.

Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron spoke with the current president of the Academy’s board of governors, Bruce Fowle, principal at FXFOWLE Architects. Fowle says that he has been working for the last few years to create a stronger membership among his fellow architects. Each year, artists and architects are named by their peers as National Academicians. Recently elected Academicians include Vito Acconci, Moshe Safdie, Renzo Piano, William Pedersen, David Adjaye, and Kate Orff.

The president of the Academy’s board of governors, Bruce Fowle, principal at FXFOWLE Architects, says that the institution’s focus swings back and forth from art to architecture depending on who is at the helm, and that he has been working for the last few years to create a stronger membership among his fellow architects. He also oversaw the museum’s recent renovation, hiring Bade Stageberg Cox to modernize existing galleries and create new educational spaces for students and faculty.

Geoffrey Canada, the American social activist and educator, gave a stirring introduction on behalf of honoree and art collector William Louis-Dreyfus. Most of his collection will ultimately benefit Geoffrey Canada’s Harlem Children’s Zone through the sale of works by the William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation. Diller Scofidio + Renfro were awarded for their contributions to American architecture by the Academy’s Director Carmine Branagan.