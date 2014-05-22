Subscribe
Alexandra Polier
11
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Q&A With American Dream Builders Finalist Lukas Machnik
Over the past 10 weeks on NBC’s new series American Dream Builders, host Nate Berkus has led us through inspiring interior design...
Alexandra Polier
Art and Tech Worlds Collide in 5th Annual Seven on Seven Conference
Walking into Rhizome’s Seven on Seven art and technology conference in New York City last Saturday, May 3, 2014, was like...
Alexandra Polier
Q&A with Bravo House Flipper Jeff Lewis
House flipper and paint color specialist Jeff Lewis on his hit Bravo television show, working with Home Depot, and his appearance...
Alexandra Polier
National Academy Honors Diller Scofidio + Renfro with the Lifetime Achievement Award
On February 5, the National Academy in New York, one of the country's oldest arts organizations, honored architectural firm...
Alexandra Polier
Artists' Rug Exhibition at Atelier Courbet
Vladimir Kagan and Frank Gehry join French modern masters in a new rug exhibition at Atelier Courbet Master Craftsman Gallery in...
Alexandra Polier
LG and SHFT's Evening of Design
On Wednesday night the Museum of Arts and Design hosted a discussion on the cross section of home design and sustainability with...
Alexandra Polier