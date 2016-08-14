Napkin Sketches

Architecture is hard work, but being friends with architects and designers is easy. Conversations often require visuals and sooner than later, a sketchbook is thrown out on the table. Everyone grabs their pens and drawings of buildings, interiors, and everything in-between appears. As an editor, it's fun to see the various styles collide with each other. Lines are crossed, pun intended.

So when I pulled my friend Daniel Elmore away from studying the Architect Registration Examination (ARE) for a coffee break in Brooklyn, I asked him to sketch out a few questions. Daniel completed his master's degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) in 2012 and currently works at the architecture firm S9. In this short interview, Daniel shares some of his favorite things and inspirations.





What building really inspires you?



