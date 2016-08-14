Napkin Sketches
View Photos

Napkin Sketches

Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin
"I prefer drawing to talking. Drawing is faster, and leaves less room for lies."—Le Corbusier

Architecture is hard work, but being friends with architects and designers is easy. Conversations often require visuals and sooner than later, a sketchbook is thrown out on the table. Everyone grabs their pens and drawings of buildings, interiors, and everything in-between appears. As an editor, it's fun to see the various styles collide with each other. Lines are crossed, pun intended. 

So when I pulled my friend Daniel Elmore away from studying the Architect Registration Examination (ARE) for a coffee break in Brooklyn, I asked him to sketch out a few questions. Daniel completed his master's degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) in 2012 and currently works at the architecture firm S9. In this short interview, Daniel shares some of his favorite things and inspirations. 


What building really inspires you? 


Church at Firminy by Le Corbusier.

Church at Firminy by Le Corbusier.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Draw your spirit animal. 

Napkin Sketches - Photo 2 of 6 -

What's your favorite object?

BlackBerry Passport.&nbsp;

BlackBerry Passport. 

Draw a chair. 


Napkin Sketches - Photo 4 of 6 -

Do you have any other talents? 

Napkin Sketches - Photo 5 of 6 -

What else do you find inspirational? 

Napkin Sketches - Photo 6 of 6 -