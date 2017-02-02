Mykita Studio Eyewear Collection

Founded in 2003 in Berlin, MYKITA STUDIO took no time at all to become synonymous with effortlessly cool and creatively designed eyewear. Prestigious awards soon followed, including an iF product design and a Red Dot award. But the success of the brand doesn't rely solely on good design. The company combines innovative materials, optical precision and a multi-disciplinary approach to create a different kind of eyewear. At MYKITA, wearable art meets function and premium materials in styles that defy convention and introduce new visual concepts.





Now the brand has announced a collection that pushes the ingenuity and artistry of its designs to a new level of creativity and style. The eponymous line features sophisticated, high-fashion concepts in six designs from three capsule collections that each explore a specific aesthetic. From futuristic elements to striking tonal contrasts and sartorial details, the brand’s products intrigue and delight yet are still both highly wearable and versatile.





The three capsules capture moments in time, illustrating an uncompromising, fresh design. Launching this February, the new range will be available at a price of $599 per pair in all MYKITA shops as well as at selected stores that include DSMNY, The Webster, H Lorenzo in Los Angeles, KOKKO in Canada, Patron of the New in New York City, and Limited Edition at The Miami Beach EDITION.



