My House: An Architect Pulls Off His Family Home in Pittsburgh for Just Over $310K
Andrew Moss and his wife rolled up their sleeves to create a cost-effective house for themselves and their teenage children, relying largely on salvaged materials.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2014 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living and Luxe.
Published
Last Updated