Muutos from Muuto

At just a couple years old it’s a group relatively new to the scene, but in that time they've managed to make a bold, cheery mark in international design. Muuto's collections, designed by a select group of emerging Scandinavian talent, put a playful and beautiful spin on everyday objects.

Here’s a look at some of the new designs for 2009, which will be available in stores by mid-April. A new side table from the RAW Collection by Jens Fager (above) in an amazing shade of blue, and also available in an equally eye-catching green.

The Plugged pendant from Stockholm-based design duo Mats Broberg and Johan Ridderstråle defies the traditionally tensile cord of a hanging lamp for a more circuitous route from ceiling to shade.



JDS Architects made a customizable, modular shelving system. Check out the cool clips (in white or a variety of colors) that bind the boxes together, a neat detail on a unique unit.



A strappy take on a this breadbasket from Cecilie Manz will have you nibbling rolls all night, just to reveal more of the molded crosshatch pattern.

