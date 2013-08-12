Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour

Author and architect Christopher Rawlins's informative new book, Fire Island Modernist, profiles the work of mid-century architect Horace Gifford, the man behind many funky, coastal abodes dotting this isle off the southern edge of Long Island. Of course, Gifford was very prolific on Fire Island, but far from the only modernist around. So Rawlins has teamed up with art and architecture non-profit BOFFO to offer a series of home tours—giving guests an opportunity to see some of these influential modern beach houses in person.