Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour
Author and architect Christopher Rawlins's informative new book, Fire Island Modernist, profiles the work of mid-century architect Horace Gifford, the man behind many funky, coastal abodes dotting this isle off the southern edge of Long Island. Of course, Gifford was very prolific on Fire Island, but far from the only modernist around. So Rawlins has teamed up with art and architecture non-profit BOFFO to offer a series of home tours—giving guests an opportunity to see some of these influential modern beach houses in person.
The tours run for two weekends, August 24-25 and August 31-September 2. Several of the tours have already sold out but purchase tickets for the remaining spots right here. And in the meantime, check out some of the incredible residences by clicking through our slideshow.