Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour
View Photos

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
A sneak preview of the modern house tours coming to Fire Island this summer, including the work of architects Horace Gifford, Harry Bates, and Andrew Geller.

Author and architect Christopher Rawlins's informative new book, Fire Island Modernist, profiles the work of mid-century architect Horace Gifford, the man behind many funky, coastal abodes dotting this isle off the southern edge of Long Island. Of course, Gifford was very prolific on Fire Island, but far from the only modernist around. So Rawlins has teamed up with art and architecture non-profit BOFFO to offer a series of home tours—giving guests an opportunity to see some of these influential modern beach houses in person. 

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 1 of 8 -

547 Beachcomber Walk by architect Andrew Geller (1958-61), Restoration helmed by Larson and Paul Architects in 2006.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The tours run for two weekends, August 24-25 and August 31-September 2. Several of the tours have already sold out but purchase tickets for the remaining spots right here. And in the meantime, check out some of the incredible residences by clicking through our slideshow. 

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 2 of 8 -

519 Porgie Walk by Horace Gifford (1963). Restored in 1983 by Bromley Caldari Architects.

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 3 of 8 -

214 Beach Hill Walk by Don Page (1962). Restored by Rawlins Design in 2013, by principal Chris Rawlins, who will be leading the modernism tours.

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 4 of 8 -

252 Bay Walk by Horace Gifford (1972-75). This house owes certain elements, like its "disembodied facade reminiscent of the oversized shading devices" to Paul Rudolph's work.

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 5 of 8 -

616 Shore Walk by Marcel Bretos (1971).

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 6 of 8 -

274 Bay Walk by Harry Bates, now of Bates Masi (1967).

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 7 of 8 -

266 Bay Walk by Horace Gifford (1968). Gifford wrote of the house, also encapsulating his work as an architect, that "The outstanding feature of the house is that we did not diminish the beauty of the site in any way. Glass tends not to enclose—that's why we used so much of it."

Must-See Modern Beach Houses on Fire Island Tour - Photo 8 of 8 -

632 Fire Island Boulevard by James McCleod (1969).