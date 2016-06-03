Mural Artist Sets the Scene at Longchamp’s Flagship Store in London
View Photos

Mural Artist Sets the Scene at Longchamp’s Flagship Store in London

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
New Bond Street in central London is one of Europe’s most revered retail destinations, and now those who make the pilgrimage to its fleet of luxury storefronts will find the gleaming facade of the Longchamp flagship store among them.

The latest in a series of collaborations between art and architecture by the Parisian firm CARBONDALE, headed by Eric Carlson, the design features the exuberant work of New York-based artist Maya Hayuk. The bold, geometric mural spans three stories and has an especially high impact against the store’s glossy interior.  

The prismatic hues of Maya Hayuk’s mural complement the hot and cool tones of the merchandise lining the walls.&nbsp;

The prismatic hues of Maya Hayuk’s mural complement the hot and cool tones of the merchandise lining the walls. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The modern window display glows against its 19th century exterior.

The modern window display glows against its 19th century exterior.

Carlson and his team envisioned a space that mirrored Longchamp’s iconic bags, taking the classic, collapsible Le Pliage tote--over 16 million of them have sold since 1993--as inspiration for the folding panels that line the walls. Constructed from embossed leather, engraved limestone, white lacquer, and ebony, walnut, and elm wood marquetry, the panels echo the materiality of the products on display and correspond to categories like leather goods, clothing, and luggage. 

By contrast, Hayuk’s mural pays homage to the brand in oversaturated jewel tones. The colors play off the varied palette of Longchamp products, and the layered diagonal vectors recall the brand’s signature LM motif of crosshatched bridles and racehorses. This pattern repeats in the wall and ceiling tiles as well, subtly weaving the space together and providing a branded shopping experience for the customer. 

The mural measures roughly 39 feet high by 16 feet wide, its colorful tessellation the backdrop against which other architectural elements cohere.&nbsp;

The mural measures roughly 39 feet high by 16 feet wide, its colorful tessellation the backdrop against which other architectural elements cohere. 

CARBONDALE’s previous projects with artists have involved Carlos Cruz-Diez, Lie Wei, Ubersee, James Turrell, Olafur Eliasson, and Vanessa Beecroft, among others. Other high-end retail locations on Eric Carlson’s resume include Louis Vuitton on Champs-Élysées in Paris, the Escada headquarters in Munich, and flagship stores for Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., and H. Stern. The new Longchamp is a delightful addition to the portfolio, combining architectural and design elements with the joyful work of Maya Hayuk to create an unparalleled retail environment. 

Lacing reminiscent of Longchamp’s LM motif appears across ceiling tiles, wall panels, and product display stands, tying the space together. &nbsp;

Lacing reminiscent of Longchamp’s LM motif appears across ceiling tiles, wall panels, and product display stands, tying the space together.  