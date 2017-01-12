Same Bones, New Materials—A Double Gable Eichler Gets a Dashing Update

For John Klopf of Klopf Architecture , these homes offer an exciting challenge. He explains, "The architects that Eichler worked with were some of California’s greatest masters—so you’re starting off with a great house already. It’s either tear it down and lose a piece of history, or reinvigorate it and bring it to the 21st century. I choose the latter."

As one of Eichler’s courtyard models, the home's office looks directly through the atrium and into the glass-enclosed living room, providing the ultimate indoor/outdoor feeling. The gray porcelain tile that Klopf Architecture installed in the interior is continued into the atrium.

That’s exactly what him and his team did for this double gable Eichler home located in Mountain View, California. Along with Outer Space Landscape Architecture , Sezen & Moon Structural Engineering , and Flegel's Construction Co. , a 1960s four-bedroom, two-bathroom house that was in need of some dire repairs is now refreshed—but with its original characteristic bones still intact.

Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.

The couple that lives in the home first came to Klopf Architecture because of their extensive experience with renovating other Eichlers. They had even remodeled another similar home in the same neighborhood, which is filled with Eichlers to this day. Along with maximizing the potential for the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that the house was originally set up for, they implemented new materials and created a more open layout while preserving the original character and focusing on functionality.

Klopf told us how they kept the same materials consistent throughout the home, both inside and out. They ensured that the final result of the 1,953-square-foot home would provide a unified experience for the couple.

