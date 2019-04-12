Mountain Song

From the floor of Pauma Valley, in northern San Diego County, the 6,142-foot peak of Palomar Mountain is a dominating presence. It virtually pours into one of the valley’s newest homes, where a floor-to-ceiling wall of sliding glass doors and a roofline pitched skyward heighten the visual impact. Designed by San Diego–based StudioAnderson, this 1,800-square-foot two-bedroom residence is really a mountain theater.

