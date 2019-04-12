Subscribe
Nate Berg
Stories
Mountain Song
A San Diego architect creates a bold, energy-efﬁcient complement to the Western landscape.
Nate Berg
Windproofing
To keep the shade structure from taking flight during high winds, engineers had to make sure the supporting foundation was strong...
Nate Berg
Made for the Shade
The rusted red corrugated-steel canopy that covers Jim Austin’s home at Rimrock Ranch is visually striking in its desert...
Nate Berg
Operation Desert Shed
Architect Lloyd Russell’s design for this desert getaway passively mitigates the elements with a utilitarian solution, turning a...
Nate Berg