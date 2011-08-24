Molding the Modern City

During the second session of Liz’s digital photography course, she led the entire class on a field-trip to her studio. Sans brown bag lunches or haggard parental chaperones, we meandered unwittingly into her alluring space and—faster than the speed of…instant jello—we were transported to a vibrant world of color and light.

San Francisco Skyline, Liz Hickok

Her space is more than a studio. It is a prism reflecting a wide and varied spectrum of jewel-toned hues. A kaleidoscope of translucent colors glowed everywhere, from the tall, white walls to the candy-colored countertops. Just like kids in a bonbon shop, the class stood and ogled at the visual sensation of an incandescent display of Jell-O. Yes, you read that correctly. Jell-O. But our visual enlightenment did not stop there. With a graceful flick of a switch, Liz activated a string of LED lights and the transformation was complete. The field trip switched on, too…into an illuminating adventure through familiar cityscapes but as never seen before. Liz mesmerized the class with a start-to-finish demonstration of her unique process, creating in real-time her enchanting and gelatinous worlds. Do not pass by the chance to see her work in person. It is guaranteed to be…illuminating.

Alamo Square, Liz Hickok, 2004

What was the original inspiration to use the famed childhood dessert?I've always been excited by color and light, and when I started making cities, I knew I wanted the buildings to be translucent and jewel-like. I thought about using resin, but it's very toxic and difficult to work with. Jell-O just popped into my head as this wonderful alternative - a fragile and impermanent material, with all these associations with childhood memories, that's also incredibly beautiful when lit from below.

Palace of Fine Arts, Liz Hickok, 2006

What is the process you go through to create a building?I study photographs of the original building and decide which aspects of it I want to focus on. Then I create a model of the building from balsa wood or foam core, and I use silicone to cast a mold from that model. Once I have the silicone mold I can pour the Jell-O into it, and wait for it to set. I also incorporate tiny lights, backdrops that I paint, and miniature trees, kind of like a movie set.



Creating Marina District sculpture, Liz Hickok

Tell us about the influence that architecture has had on you as an installation artist-creating skylines out of gelatinous materials –As an artistic child, people would always suggest that maybe I could be an architect when I grew up. It never quite stuck, but in school I did take a class in landscape architecture, which encouraged me to look more carefully at our surroundings and to consider how we are impacted by them. As an artist I have always been interested in the unique personalities of our cities - to identify and figure out how to convey the aspects that aren't necessarily visible. Using Jell-O lets me experiment with color and light, but there's another aspect of it that has really resonated with architects I've talked to: we think of our cities as these permanent stable environments, but really they are changing all the time and can be very fragile and impermanent. San Francisco (where I live) is a good example, being constantly under threat of a major earthquake.

Bay Bridge, Liz Hickok, 2005

What is your favorite part of creating a landscape or building?My favorite part is when the scene is all built and I've set up the lights and my camera, and I look through the viewfinder - the edges of the room and the table disappear outside the frame of the picture, and the sculpture is transformed into an amazing imaginary space. It's a magical moment.

Marina District sculpture at Exploratorium, Liz Hickok, 2006