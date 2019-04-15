Stories

Park Place
Tucked away on the edge of a nature preserve, a customized home breaks the prefab mold.
Rene Chun
Damaged by Superstorm Sandy, a Fire Island Cottage is Rebuilt
Damaged by Superstorm Sandy, a Fire Island cottage is rebuilt to absorb, rather than resist,  the hit of future floods.
Arlene Hirst
Automation Eliminates Tedious Chores for Dallas Homeowners
Closing the blinds for 29 windows? No longer an issue for this couple.
Helen Thompson
A Young Haitian Rebuilds After the Devastating Quake
In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake, a young Haitian photographer builds anew.
Zachary Edelson
Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations
On a wedge-shaped lot in the Texas Hill Country, a couple adapt a modular system to create an idyllic gathering spot.
Dan Oko