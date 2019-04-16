Subscribe
Dan Oko
Stories
1920s Bungalow Plus Modern Addition Equals Perfect Austin Home
A couple planning for an investment property in Austin ended up with a home that was too terrific to let go.
d
Dan Oko
Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations
On a wedge-shaped lot in the Texas Hill Country, a couple adapt a modular system to create an idyllic gathering spot.
d
Dan Oko
Row on 25th: Affordable Housing Development in Houston
By taking advantage of economies of scale, a Houston native and a pair of mod-minded developers team up to create nine affordable...
d
Dan Oko