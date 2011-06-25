Modern World Award Winners Announced

The Modern World Awards takes its name from a long-standing section of Dwell magazine called In the Modern World, which highlights new products and ideas in the world of design. The awards were broken down into five categories: Work, Play, Eat, Live and Create.



It was a difficult task to trim down the list of finalists but, after a one-day affair of discussion and number-style ranking, the Dwell editorial staff was able to identify 25 worthy objects. Then, it was up to the whole Dwell staff—everyone who worked at the office—to decide the winners.