Modern Monster Mash
When planning your party, don't forget to send out invitations, like these Trick or Treat Puppet cards from Egg Press.
To give your house the proper ambiance, turn on some candy-corn-colored LED HONO Magic Candles from Japan Trend Shop.
As guests arrive, make sure they have a place to hang coats, with an elegant Ghost Tree by Erich Ginder.
To get the party flowing, crack open a few with your Diabolix bottle opener from Alessi.
Pull out a Pierre Paulin Pumpkin pouffe so everyone has room to sit.
Don't forget the candy! Try some special treats by Hooker's Sweet Treats.
Guest can get creative with Donna Wilson's Make Your Own Monster kits.
Or cozy up around an Aeris stainless steel hearth by Cocoon Fires.
Ensure the party doesn't run into the witching hour with a Monster clock or two.
Happy Halloween everyone, from Dwell to you!