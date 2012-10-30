Modern Monster Mash

When planning your party, don't forget to send out invitations, like these Trick or Treat Puppet cards from Egg Press.

Light the Chiaki Murata–designed candle ($163) by using the match (included) and blow the light out to turn off.

To give your house the proper ambiance, turn on some candy-corn-colored LED HONO Magic Candles from Japan Trend Shop.

This coat rack ($1,200) comes in 12 different colors and is made from cast aluminum.

As guests arrive, make sure they have a place to hang coats, with an elegant Ghost Tree by Erich Ginder.

This bottle opener from Alessi ($17) comes in five different colors.

To get the party flowing, crack open a few with your Diabolix bottle opener from Alessi.

Reissued in 2008, the Pumpkin pouffe ($1,135) is not only an icon, it's an October must.

Pull out a Pierre Paulin Pumpkin pouffe so everyone has room to sit.

These sea-salted caramels ($20 for ten) are a big upgrade from the candy bars of yore.

Don't forget the candy! Try some special treats by Hooker's Sweet Treats.

Distract your own little monsters with this adorable activity kit ($32).

This stainless steel hanging hearth designed by Federico Otero minimizes mess (price upon request).

Or cozy up around an Aeris stainless steel hearth by Cocoon Fires.

Ensure the party doesn't run into the witching hour with a Monster clock or two.

Egg Press offers a variety of quirky-cute, seasonal letterpress cards.