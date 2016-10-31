Modern Lofts We'd Love to Call Home

Posted by Caroline Williamson

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Designed by Ofist in Istanbul, Turkey, the Karakoy Loft belongs to a 40-something bachelor who longed for a comfortable space with a focus on natural and neutral materials. Horizontal wooden planks rise from the window wall up onto the slanted ceiling, giving the slightly industrial space a warm, cozy feeling.





Once the Saint Martins School of Art has now become the Saint Martins Lofts after a renovation led by 19 Greek Street, who designed the model apartment. The loft-like space features high ceilings and white surfaces to keep the space light and bright. Eclectic furnishings give it a modern, contemporary feel.



Interior designer Kelly Hoppen once called this London loft home, which features double height ceilings underneath a pitched roof with wooden beams. A curved metal staircase and a hanging chair make for bold statements in this large open space.





This Brooklyn loft designed by SABO project was first gutted before rebuilding the interior to become more functional. Dropped ceilings were removed, as were partition walls to open the space up and give it 12′ tall ceilings. Mezzanine levels were created and now house additional storage, a closet, and custom cabinets underneath.



Housewares brand Hunting for George collaborated with Melbourne design studio Grazia & Co on a collection of signature lifestyle products. That led to them furnishing a gorgeous, light-filled loft with all the timeless goods.



Part time New Yorker Hussein Jarouche, who’s a Brazilian artist, enlisted Ana Strumpf to design his Chelsea loft to feel like home despite only being there four times a year. The loft is filled with an eclectic mix of artwork and design objects to give it a fun and quirky vibe.



Kelly Behun has a way of creating spaces that have an understated glamour, which is the case of this New York City penthouse. Instead of the all-white space appearing cold and sterile, it feels cozy with its layers of rich textures and framed city views.



The Belgian studio Graux & Baeyens Architecten renovated a factory outside of Kortrijk into this loft full of curvy walls and light wood tones. The extra tall ceilings and massive windows keep the interior bright, and the rounded brick ceilings are a nod to the building’s former life.

