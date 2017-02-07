Modern, Lakeside Living in Minneapolis



Located on Lake Minnetonka in the Western suburbs of Minneapolis, Lake Edge is the epitome of modern lakeside living. The floor plan is open and comfortable, perfect for large family gatherings. The materials, like exposed concrete, galvanized steel and reclaimed wood, are practical and durable but thoughtfully used to create a sense of welcoming and warmth. And perhaps most importantly, the design takes full advantage of its wooded waterfront site without dominating it. "They wanted the house to take in the view of the lake, but with a modest, down-to-earth aesthetic," said Jean Rehkamp Larson, of Minneapolis-based Rehkamp Larson Architects. There’s nothing modest, however, about the million-dollar views of Lake Minnetonka the home serves up from just about every vantage point.

Huge expanses of glass along the lake-facing side of the home flood the main living space with natural light and open it to stunning, immersive views of the water. A combination of direct glaze and large casement windows were used to maximize views of the lake and create an optimal balance of light and ventilation. Whimsical placement of small, direct glaze windows along the fireplace wall offers playful, unexpected peaks of treetops, deepening the connection to the outdoors. "It’s nice to have such customizable windows," Rehkamp Larson said. "Which, of course, is what Marvin does so well." A screen porch off the kitchen serves as a natural extension of the interior of the home built by John Kraemer and Sons and designed by Brooke Voss, allowing the family to take full advantage of Minnesota’s fleeting summer season. A large Marvin sliding door seamlessly connects inside and out, turning the porch into the family’s outdoor living room.