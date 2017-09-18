Modern Interiors Shine Behind the 19th-Century Facade of This Nashville Home, Now Asking $2.1M

When Dave Haverkamp and Benjamin Nance purchased the 1876 Dutch renaissance home at 714 Russell Street, the historic structure had suffered through several renovations. "It’s almost like you could see her shoulders sagging under the pressure," says Haverkamp. "We stripped back everything that had been added over the last 100-plus years to try and bring her back to her original glory." Following an 18-month restoration led by Michael Ward of Allard Ward Architects, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence (counting the au pair apartment above the garage) is now on the market for $2,100,000.

The house was originally built by William Bush Herbert, grandson of William G. Bush, founder of Nashville’s largest brick and masonry company. It comes as no surprise, then, that the exterior walls and interior support walls are all of sturdy brick construction. The home survived the Great Fire of 1916, which devastated East Nashville, and urban renewal policies during the 1960s that threatened to demolish older buildings (as the story goes, a widow named Sarah Hamilton defended the front porch of 714 Russell Street with a shotgun when the city authorities arrived).

The thorough renovation has preserved the abode’s 11-foot-high ceilings, curved-glass bay windows, leaded glass, and pocket doors. The homeowners unearthed and restored original heart pine flooring and finished the attic, which is now a third floor with five species of reclaimed wood found in Eastern Tennessee. Recreating the exact handrail and spindles, they extended the grand staircase to connect to the new level. Downstairs, the open kitchen features herringbone oak flooring, custom wood cabinets with gold hardware, and marble countertops. An au pair unit above the garage lends an additional bedroom and full bath.

Facing East Park across the street, the home benefits from green views and a wealth of natural light. Previously home to a Tennessee governor in the 1880s and former Nashville mayor Bill Boner, 714 Russell Street is now ready for a new owner. "We did our best to meld the old and the new throughout the home in a way that honors the history of the home will providing what people desire to live comfortably today," says Haverkamp.