Modern Furniture Designer Continues Her Family Tradition

Gesa Hansen comes from a long line of furniture designers. "My mother would take me to all the design fairs from the time I was four," says Hansen, who is Danish and German. "Furniture is so natural for her," says the German photographer Nathalie Mohadjer—Hansen’s frequent collaborator and best friend—who shot the images accompanying this story. The two met while studying at the famous Bauhaus University, in Weimar, Germany. "In school, in the product design classes, everyone asked [Gesa], ‘How do you know everything already?’"