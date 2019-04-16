Subscribe
s
Sally McGrane
Stories
Modern Furniture Designer Continues Her Family Tradition
Shuttling between her Paris apartment and her German workshop, Gesa Hansen strikes a balance while continuing a family design...
Sally McGrane
Warsaw Loft with Multifunctional Furniture
To maximize their small Warsaw loft, transatlantic designers Aleksander Novak-Zemplinski and Becky Nix handcrafted a fleet of...
Sally McGrane
Paint it Black
This family of cost-conscious Hamburgers (freshly back in Germany after years abroad) converted a kitschy turn-of-the-century...
Sally McGrane
Kind of New
For Brussels-based furniture designer Christiane Högner, inspiration comes less from glossy design mags than the castoffs she...
Sally McGrane
A Rational Approach
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter.
Sally McGrane
Industrial Designer Focus: Konstantin Grcic
Industrial designer Konstantin Grcic has done it all, from spoons to umbrellas to lights, but he’s best known for his data-driven...
Sally McGrane