Modern Farm Furniture

"Modern Farm’s goal is to provide well crafted, American-made furniture that won’t break the bank," they state on their website. "Our furniture is designed with simplicity to enhance any living space. We wanted to make cool furniture that was actually affordable." And when they say affordable, it really is: A coffee table is about $200, an end table is $160, and a stool is $140.



The pieces are made from hardwood ply topped off with water-based finishes. The tops of the tables and stools are either walnut and ash and the bases come in teal, sky blue, orange, green, black, and white. Some assembly is required (as shown by this awesome GIF on their homepage) but it seems far simpler than most Ikea stuff. Plus, the pieces are more unique than Ikea's and your money goes to independent designers. Can't wait to see what else Modern Farm makes!



