By Diana Budds
Modern Farm Furniture out of Columbus, Ohio, was one of my favorite finds at the Solar Decathlon this year. The team of Kiel Mohrman and Kyle Herlihy built the custom furniture in Ohio State's enCore design, which was a nice touch—I'm a sucker for hyperlocal design. A little web perusing brought me to their site and I found that they have a small, but incredibly affordable, line available for sale.
The tops of Modern Farm Furniture's tables and stools come in two options: ash or walnut. Shown here is the ash version.

This coffee table retails for $200.

Here are all the options for their end table. The pieces come flat-packed and assembly is a breeze.

Here are all the options for their end table. The pieces come flat-packed and assembly is a breeze.

"Modern Farm’s goal is to provide well crafted, American-made furniture that won’t break the bank," they state on their website. "Our furniture is designed with simplicity to enhance any living space. We wanted to make cool furniture that was actually affordable." And when they say affordable, it really is: A coffee table is about $200, an end table is $160, and a stool is $140.

The pieces are made from hardwood ply topped off with water-based finishes. The tops of the tables and stools are either walnut and ash and the bases come in teal, sky blue, orange, green, black, and white. Some assembly is required (as shown by this awesome GIF on their homepage) but it seems far simpler than most Ikea stuff. Plus, the pieces are more unique than Ikea's and your money goes to independent designers. Can't wait to see what else Modern Farm makes!

