Mikageyamate-M by MuFF
Mikageyamate-M is a minimal renovation located in Kobe, Japan, designed by MuFF.
The 50-year old apartment is situated on a hill in Higashinada, surrounded by nature and beautiful views. A beam that supports the building overcame the 1995 earthquake runs as a cross shape and functions as a visual aid to measure the sense of distance within the space. Fittings and lighting that were inherited from those who had lived before were customized and relocated within the space.
