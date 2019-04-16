Middle Ground

Impressed by the Rudolf M. Schindler house in West Hollywood and Craig Ellwood’s Case Study house, water feature choreographer and technology developer Scott Palamar wanted to build a minimalist prototype of his own. And despite his lack of architectural training, he jumped at the opportunity to experiment with a modular structure when he purchased a $5,000 parcel of land in the Eastern Sierra in 2004. "It was around the time prefab was undergoing a revival but was no longer pitched as an inexpensive option," Palamar says. "Still, I felt it could be affordable if done the right way and I enjoyed the challenge of sticking to a limited budget."