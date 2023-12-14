In Austin, a Cantilevered Home Packed With Vintage Vibes Asks $4.5M
Location: 1904 Arthur Lane, Austin, Texas
Price: $4,500,000
Architect: Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger
Year Built: 1951
Year Renovated: 2018
Footprint: 3,845 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.28 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to 1904 Arthur Lane, an architectural masterpiece nestled in Austin’s Barton Hills. This extraordinary home embodies the city’s architectural spirit, and it was designed by the renowned midcentury architect, Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger. Stenger was not just an architect but a trailblazer, crafting over 100 unique homes that celebrated eccentric individualism. These homes prioritize natural light and ventilation, and they pioneered sustainable living in their time. 1904 Arthur Lane is an original J.D. Stenger masterpiece that captivates with its bold architecture and unique charm. The current owner has impeccably preserved the home’s rich history while seamlessly infusing it with contemporary elements, creating a captivating fusion of past and present."
1904 Arthur Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby’s International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.