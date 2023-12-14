In Austin, a Cantilevered Home Packed With Vintage Vibes Asks $4.5M

See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Originally designed by A.D. Stenger, the revamped dwelling pairs midcentury charm with a daring extension.
Text by
Location: 1904 Arthur Lane, Austin, Texas

Price: $4,500,000

Architect: Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger

Year Built: 1951

Year Renovated: 2018

Footprint: 3,845 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 1904 Arthur Lane, an architectural masterpiece nestled in Austin’s Barton Hills. This extraordinary home embodies the city’s architectural spirit, and it was designed by the renowned midcentury architect, Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger. Stenger was not just an architect but a trailblazer, crafting over 100 unique homes that celebrated eccentric individualism. These homes prioritize natural light and ventilation, and they pioneered sustainable living in their time. 1904 Arthur Lane is an original J.D. Stenger masterpiece that captivates with its bold architecture and unique charm. The current owner has impeccably preserved the home’s rich history while seamlessly infusing it with contemporary elements, creating a captivating fusion of past and present."

A curved driveway leads to an open carport which connects to the home’s main entrance.&nbsp;

The home’s bright green tiled floor pops against the surrounding stone and wood-paneled walls.&nbsp;

"As you enter, you'll immediately notice the glass wall of doors which completely opens up to the outside, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor living," notes the agent.

The primary bedroom includes a spacious en suite bath with a custom double vanity and glass shower.

A large wooden deck caters to outdoor entertaining, and a pool and dining area are located steps away in the private backyard.

1904 Arthur Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby’s International.

