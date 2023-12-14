In Austin, a Cantilevered Home Packed With Vintage Vibes Asks $4.5M

Location: 1904 Arthur Lane, Austin, Texas



Price: $4,500,000

Architect: Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger

Year Built: 1951

Year Renovated: 2018

Footprint: 3,845 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 1904 Arthur Lane, an architectural masterpiece nestled in Austin’s Barton Hills. This extraordinary home embodies the city’s architectural spirit, and it was designed by the renowned midcentury architect, Arthur Dallas (A.D.) Stenger. Stenger was not just an architect but a trailblazer, crafting over 100 unique homes that celebrated eccentric individualism. These homes prioritize natural light and ventilation, and they pioneered sustainable living in their time. 1904 Arthur Lane is an original J.D. Stenger masterpiece that captivates with its bold architecture and unique charm. The current owner has impeccably preserved the home’s rich history while seamlessly infusing it with contemporary elements, creating a captivating fusion of past and present."