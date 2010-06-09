Mun Summ Wong, the principal architect behind the Met and one of WOHA’s founding directors, envisioned the building as a "vertical community" that translates the comforts of land-bound living to the sky. A staggered plan allows for cross-ventilation between the towers, which are connected by bridges that double as airborne gardens and terraces. "The higher you are, the more pleasant it gets," Wong says. Since its completion in 2009, the Met stands tall as a 66-story notch in the tropical belt.

