Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten
View Photos

Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten

Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal
Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf is a minimal residence located in Zurich, Switzerland, designed by Hurst Song Architekten.

The building is characterized by large corner windows on every side of the building, and balconies that overlook the neighborhood on the upper levels. The interior is characterized by polished concrete ceilings and walls accented by light wood floors and furniture.


Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten - Photo 2 of 4 -


Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten - Photo 3 of 4 -

Add a caption

Add credit


Mehrfamilienhaus in Männedorf by Hurst Song Architekten - Photo 4 of 4 -