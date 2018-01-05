Watch Out For These Two Kitchen and Bath Trends in 2018
Kitchen + Bath

Watch Out For These Two Kitchen and Bath Trends in 2018

By Dwell
For the rooms we agonize over most, Dwell presents a timely focus on velvety matte-black finishes and space-saving fixtures and appliances.

Kitchens and baths are notoriously expensive and time-consuming to update, so they tend to evolve slowly. But like tectonic shifts, when changes in style do occur, they can be durable and dramatic. (Recall the hegemony of stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the aughts). As 2017 draws to a close, we have our eye on two phenomena in particular. 

First, kitchens and baths are getting darker. To meet consumers’ suddenly insatiable demand for smooth, ebony finishes, manufacturers from LG to Vipp are cranking out entire collections of matte-black products. Expect to see monochromatic, Scandinavian-inflected interiors dominating Instagram in 2018. 

Second, the number of high-performing but pint-sized fixtures and appliances is proliferating. In the kitchen, the trend is fueled at least in part by the rise of celebrity chefs, cooking shows, and food blogs, which has created huge demand for commercial-grade chef technology that can fit in a home. 

Here, we assemble 32 of our favorite products in the matte-black and small-space categories. For more kitchen and bath inspiration, including expert advice and real-life results, pick up our January/February issue, on newsstands January 23.

Paint It Matte Black  

From $732 A matte-black and gold-tone faucet by Brizo features a dual-jointed articulating arm with a semi-flexible hose and a convenient magnetic docking system.

From $9,850  In addition to its large capacity and commercial-level performance, BlueStar’s Built-in refrigerator offers unrivaled customization, with more than 750 colors to choose from, plus metal trim and door swing options. 




$350  Housed in a slim body with stainless steel accents, the professional-grade De’Longhi espresso and cappuccino maker promises a barista-quality cup.


$1,249   LG’s large-capacity oven boasts a fingerprint- and smudge- resistant finish, as well as intuitive glass controls that are as easy to operate as they are to wipe clean. 

$869  Aquabrass recently introduced Montreal Black, a smooth finish that is plated rather than painted for durability. It’s seen here on the Demi-Totem 1/2-inch thermostatic shower valve trim set. 

$95  Following the success of Vipp’s matte-black soap dispenser, the Danish company introduced a sleek 13.4-inch-diameter tray. Though it’s meant for serving, the disc’s slip-resistant surface is well-suited to holding washroom accessories, too. 

From $1,707  Elisa Ossino’s bath collection for the Italian manufacturers Fantini and Salvatori is named after a white-sand beach town in Sicily, but it features an elegant, midnight-black rain showerhead.

 A dapper matte-black finish adds a contemporary edge to the Victorian-style, claw-footed Shropshire bathtub produced by Victoria + Albert, a British company best known for its freestanding basins.
freestanding basins. 


Vipp’s sleek line of black washroom accessories provides the perfect finishing touch. Made of powder-coated and stainless steel, the collection includes a soap dispenser, soap dish, container, toothbrush holder, and tray (see above).
 


Prices upon request Norbert Wangen’s K21 kitchen system for Milan-based Boffi, introduced in 2017, offers extruded aluminum handles in an anodized matte-black finish and upper cabinets in dark wood and PaperStone black Slate.  



From $9,000 True’s home refrigerators now come in a high-contrast combination of powder-coated matte-black stainless steel and bright copper. The finishes are available on the 30-inch refrigerator column, freezer, and wine storage unit, and on the True 42 and True 48.


$211 For a relatively low-cost splash of black in the kitchen, try IKEA’s Hällviken sink. The stone powder and acrylic basin is completely non-porous for easy cleaning.   

Prices upon request Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen’s new kitchen system for DADA includes a number of black finishes for cabinets and worktops, such as Ferrovia steel (shown here on the short cabinets) and Pewter Metal Matt Lacquer (on the tall cabinets). 




From $4,116 The Bauhaus-influenced LMK shower controls from British maker Samuel Heath come in a combination of satin nickel and matte-black chrome.



From $4,149 Matte black is the latest color choice in Bertazzoni’s Master series. Available in spring 2018, the new option will be offered in all-gas, dual-fuel, and induction models and in sizes starting at 24 inches. 


$676 Italian manufacturer Gessi’s Via Manzoni collection now includes a stylish matte-black option for its right-angled single-lever faucet.

Big Things, Small Packages


Sub-Zero 

$6,665  With a refrigerator and freezer hidden behind one solid door, Sub-Zero's 24-inch combination column looks sleek while fitting in the tightest nooks.
the tightest nooks.

From $399  The pull-down iMove system goes inside hard-to-reach wall units, offering easier access to items. The shelf comes down at
an angle, then locks automatically, freeing both your hands
to load and unload. 

$1,399  Fisher & Paykel’s 24-
inch cooktop has four cooking zones that
can be bridged to create two SmartZones. The versatile appliance
comes in a 12-, 30-, and 36-inch version as well.

$1,199  Soon to launch, the fully automated Zera Food Recycler turns food scraps into homemade fertilizer within 24 hours. Measuring 11 by 22 by 33.75 inches, the unit slips into narrow spots. 

From $280  Conceived by Philippe Starck and equipped with 134 no-clog spray channels and two
spray modes, AXOR’s
Green 2-Jet Handshower merges state-of-the-art
engineering with streamlined design. 

From $2,985   With a deep basin and integrated seat, the
43-inch-diameter brushed stainless steel Simone tub allows full-body immersion. Massaging air jets
are available as an optional add-on. 

sink by Alape 

$2,200  Alape’s WP.FO Powder sink is almost a perfect cube, with each side measuring 14 to 15 inches. Its body houses a small cabinet that features a push-to-open door made of MDF wood with a smooth silk-matte finish. 

by Hay for IKEA 

From $13  Part of a collection
of more than 60 products designed by Copenhagen-based cult brand Hay for Swedish giant IKEA, the Ypperlig mirror and shelf provide maximum functionality in a highly compact form. 



$925  The sculptural wall-mounted sink basins by Italian manufacturer Simas come in square,
rectangular, oval, and circular forms—making them suitable for a wide variety of small bathrooms. 


From $2,195  Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the C2 vanity is made of a stainless steel frame with rungs on the sides for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.  


From $5,600  Measuring 69 inches long, the Eldon back-to-wall tub was born from a collaboration between manufacturer Victoria + Albert and design studio Conran + Partners. The long-lasting Quarrycast material is made of a combination of volcanic limestone and resin. 



From $861  Available in many different sizes, Kohler’s minimalist frameless shower door Revel is a flexible design solution for bathrooms of all scales.  


From $649  Available in single- and double-drawer models, Fisher & Paykel’s DishDrawer is a godsend for compact kitchens. 


From $430 Philippe Starck’s toilet for Duravit measures only about 14.5 by 19 inches and comes in a wall-hung version.


From $3,500  Henrybuilt’s six-inch-wide shelving system transforms useless nooks and corners into slender storage units for kitchen necessities.


Miele’s ultra-slim dishwasher isn’t just efficient in terms of space, it’s also capable of washing and drying a full load in 31 minutes. 