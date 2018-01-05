Watch Out For These Two Kitchen and Bath Trends in 2018

Kitchens and baths are notoriously expensive and time-consuming to update, so they tend to evolve slowly. But like tectonic shifts, when changes in style do occur, they can be durable and dramatic. (Recall the hegemony of stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the aughts). As 2017 draws to a close, we have our eye on two phenomena in particular.

First, kitchens and baths are getting darker. To meet consumers’ suddenly insatiable demand for smooth, ebony finishes, manufacturers from LG to Vipp are cranking out entire collections of matte-black products. Expect to see monochromatic, Scandinavian-inflected interiors dominating Instagram in 2018.

Second, the number of high-performing but pint-sized fixtures and appliances is proliferating. In the kitchen, the trend is fueled at least in part by the rise of celebrity chefs, cooking shows, and food blogs, which has created huge demand for commercial-grade chef technology that can fit in a home.

Here, we assemble 32 of our favorite products in the matte-black and small-space categories. For more kitchen and bath inspiration, including expert advice and real-life results, pick up our January/February issue, on newsstands January 23.



Paint It Matte Black